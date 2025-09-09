The 22-year-old took deputies on a wild chase down I-95 before ditching his car, running through the woods, and splashing into a creek — only to be caught by deputies waiting for him, officials said.

Bailey was arrested after deputies said he tried to outrun them in a silver Volkswagen on Friday, Sept. 5, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the car looked familiar to them, and had already fled from a traffic stop two days earlier. When a deputy spotted it around 4 p.m. on Lafayette Boulevard, Bailey floored it.

He sped recklessly down Patriot Highway before merging onto I-95 southbound, weaving dangerously in traffic, officials said. His getaway started unraveling when a shredded tire forced him to pull to the shoulder near the 120-mile marker.

Instead of giving up, deputies said Bailey bailed out of the car and bolted into the woods. His escape ended when he tried to cross a creek and was tackled after a foot pursuit.

The Spotsylvania resident was charged with:

Felony eluding law enforcement;

Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic;

Reckless driving;

Obstruction of justice;

Driving without a license.

Deputies said Bailey was booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

“The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for their patience and cooperation during this pursuit,” officials said.

“Bailey’s reckless actions endangered citizens both in Spotsylvania County and along I-95. We are grateful no one was injured and commend our deputies for their dedication and teamwork in safely bringing this incident to a close.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.