Meet Cosmos! 'Opossum Ambassador' Gets Its Name At Wildlife Center Of Virginia

After receiving more than 10,000 votes, the Wildlife Center of Virginia announced that the winning name for its newest education ambassador is Cosmos, beating out finalists Powhatan and Mars.

The name is a perfect fit for the nocturnal marsupial, inspired by the vast, starry sky he loves to explore at night, officials mused. It also holds a special connection to Marigold, a former ambassador opossum, as the Cosmos flower is a cousin of the Marigold.

"With this name, Cosmos will carry on Marigold's legacy of teaching the world about these often misunderstood creatures," they added.

Cosmos’ journey to the Wildlife Center began after he was found as a young opossum in Roanoke in spring last year.

Sadly, he had been kept as a pet, making him too habituated to return to the wild, and upon arrival, veterinarians discovered signs of mild metabolic bone disease, likely from an improper diet at his former home.

Despite his rough start, Cosmos quickly adjusted to his new home.

"From the moment he arrived, it was clear this opossum was truly one-of-a-kind," officials added. "Unlike most opossums who need time to adjust, he settled in right away.

"He wasted no time exploring every inch of his enclosure and quickly warmed up to his outreach coworkers," they continued. "In fact, after just one week of working with him, our team was already convinced—he was ready to become a part of the ambassador team."

His primary trainer, Alison, said she "was amazed by how comfortable he was around us.

"From day one, he’d hear me coming and wait eagerly by the door of his enclosure, and as soon as I stepped in, he’d follow me around the entire time," she continued.

"Even now, I have to watch my step because he’s usually right at my feet, ready for our next adventure—whether it's going to a program or enjoying a fun new enrichment activity."

Cosmos officially joined the ambassador team in January, helping to educate the public about opossums and their vital role in the ecosystem.

The naming campaign also raised $10,025, which will directly support Cosmos and other injured opossums at the center.

Want to support Cosmos? He’s now available for “adoption” through the Wildlife Center’s Caring for Critters program.

