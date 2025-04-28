Fair 63°

Massive Landfill Fire Erupts Overnight In Spotsylvania, Crews Battle Blaze For Hours: Officials

Fire crews in Virginia had their hands full overnight battling a massive landfill blaze that lit up the sky for hours, officials said.

The Spotsylvania fire at the landfill.

 Photo Credit: Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services
Zak Failla
Just after 3:00 a.m. Monday, April 28, firefighters were called to the Livingston Landfill for reports of a large fire in one of the solid waste piles, according to Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the pile and immediately launched an attack to contain it.

Firefighters worked for nearly three hours alongside landfill operators to get the fire under control and fully extinguished it before dawn, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene showed a wall of smoke and flames rising high into the air as crews worked overnight.

The cause of the fire has not been released. Officials said the landfill remains operational.

