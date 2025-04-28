Massive Landfill Fire Erupts Overnight In Spotsylvania, Crews Battle Blaze For Hours: Officials

Just after 3:00 a.m. Monday, April 28, firefighters were called to the Livingston Landfill for reports of a large fire in one of the solid waste piles, according to Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the pile and immediately launched an attack to contain it.

Firefighters worked for nearly three hours alongside landfill operators to get the fire under control and fully extinguished it before dawn, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene showed a wall of smoke and flames rising high into the air as crews worked overnight.

The cause of the fire has not been released. Officials said the landfill remains operational.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.