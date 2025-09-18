Maryland ‘Clown’ Who Scammed 80-Year-Old Virginia Woman Out Of $26K Busted In Sting: Sheriff

The suspect, James Smith, 30, of Gaithersburg, was arrested after showing up to grab another $10,000 in cash from the victim, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were waiting.

Smith had already squeezed $26,000 from the woman over several days, investigators said.

He and others pretended to be Treasury agents, threatening the woman with “criminal charges” unless she handed over bundles of cash.

Detectives stepped in before she lost more, stating that "this is a very elaborate and convincing scheme that targets the elderly.

They kept the ruse going, arranging for the suspects to pick up another $10,000. That’s when Smith walked right into the sting and was taken into custody.

He was charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit a felony, and obtaining money by false pretenses. A judge ordered him held without bond.

Investigators said the scam was part of a larger scheme in which suspects collected cash from elderly victims and funneled the money overseas. They urged anyone who receives suspicious calls, texts, or emails demanding money to call the sheriff’s office before paying up.

Sheriff Timothy W. Chilton didn’t mince words.

“What kind of person does this to the elderly, sometimes taking their entire life savings. We get these types of calls daily with usually no leads. Thankfully this clown wasn’t that resourceful and he can stare out the bars until court!”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.