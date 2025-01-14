The devoted Washington Commanders fan from Fredericksburg was described by family as being a cherished husband, father, and friend known for his kindness and compassion before his unexpected passing.

Al-Jamal had traveled with his six brothers-in-law to watch the Commanders take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, though he wouldn't make it through the third quarter, suffering a fatal heart attack, friends of the family said.

He leaves behind his wife, Melissa, and their four children, who are now grappling with an "unimaginable loss," according to organizers of a GoFundMe for the family.

"The suddenness of his passing has left them in shock, struggling to come to terms with their grief, and now, they are also facing significant financial challenges," they added.

Al-Jamal's wife took to Facebook to pen a touching tribute to her late husband, while offering prayers to him.

"I am hurting so bad I feel like I am just going to explode in the inside," she posted. "I don’t know how I am going do life without you by my side.

"You were my everything. You help me bring in four amazing kids in this world. If you could see them you would be so proud of them. they’re so strong that because of you.

"I keep dreaming that you're going to walk through the door."

A GoFundMe campaign set up on behalf of Melissa Al-Jamal and her children has raised more than $10,000 from more than 100 donors in just days after it was set up by friends of the family.

"Your generous donations will ensure the family can stay in their home and meet day-to-day needs," they wrote. "This will provide some relief as Melissa works to care for her children during this challenging period."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"No family should have to bear such a heavy load alone, and with your help, we can ensure that Melissa and her children are supported as they begin to heal and rebuild their lives," organizers added.

"Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference and show the Al-Jamal family that they are not alone in their grief."

