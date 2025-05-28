Marsha Constantine died in a devastating crash on I-81 in Virginia on Monday, May 19 — just days before what would have been her 29th birthday.

She was a beloved caregiver to the elderly, a devoted wife, and a woman who gave everything to those in need, her family says.

Virginia State Police said Constantine was driving a Toyota Camry northbound around 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 280 when the car veered off the road, crossed the median, and slammed into an oncoming pickup truck just south of Mount Jackson.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Constantine's loss has left her family reeling — not only from the suddenness of her death, but from the timing.

“She was taken from us far too soon,” her husband Salama Yazid, wrote in a newly launched GoFundMe campaign. “It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the tragic loss of our beloved Marsha Constantine.”

Though Constantine was based in Maine, her final moments were spent in Virginia, where her family was forced to make funeral arrangements.

Constantine worked as a licensed nursing assistant (LNA) at Cedar Healthcare Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she dedicated herself to caring for the elderly — not just as a job, but as a mission.

“Marsha was more than just a devoted wife — she was a loving soul, a constant source of strength, and a passionate caregiver,” Yazid said. “She touched countless lives with her kindness and warmth.”

The fundraiser notes that Constantine did not have life insurance, and her family is now struggling to cover the costs of her burial. The GoFundMe was launched to help give her a proper memorial — one that reflects the love and compassion she gave so freely to others.

The campaign can be found here.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward giving Marsha the respectful burial she so deeply deserves,” her husband wrote.

“Please consider donating or sharing this message to help us honor her memory and say goodbye with the love and grace she gave so freely to others.”

Constantine was remembered by those who knew her as selfless, kind, and full of light.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.