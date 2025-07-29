Man Uploading Child Sex Abuse Materials Busted After Cyber Tip In Spotsylvania: Sheriff

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Team received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an online account uploading images of child porn, the agency said Tuesday.

After reviewing the tip, investigators executed a search warrant at the 7000 block of Fairmont Lane home of Tyler Rivera, according to Major Delbert Myrick.

Deputies seized multiple digital devices during the search, authorities said.

Rivera was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and additional charges for child sexual abuse and aggravated sexual battery will be obtained in the near future, officials advised.

The identities of the minors involved are being withheld for their protection, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact detectives at the sheriff's office

