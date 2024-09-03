Caleb Ralph Merswin, 34, was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony after shooting his 30-year-old brother during a dispute over the holiday weekend.

According to a spokesperson from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 to a home in the 6200 block of Woodhue Court to investigate a reported shooting, where they found Merswin's brother suffering from a gunshot wound to the gut.

Deputies rendered aid and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of the injury to his abdomen. His condition was not available on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Investigators say they believe that Merswin and his brother got into a verbal altercation that escalated, resulting in the shooting, which was confirmed by several witnesses, including several family members.

Merswin was charged, and taken into custody late on Tuesday afternoon, according to the spokesperson. He is expected to be given no bond status and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

