Man Fatally Struck By Amtrak Train In Virginia, Police Investigating (Developing)

Officers from the Fredericksburg Police Department responded to a call at approximately 4:25 p.m. reporting a pedestrian near the train tracks in the 200 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found the man dead at the scene, officials said.

The Fredericksburg Police Department’s on-call detective and Amtrak Police are leading the investigation.

The next of kin has been notified, but no additional details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.

"This is an active investigation, and further updates will be provided as they become available," police said in a statement.

