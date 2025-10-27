Man Dead, Woman Critical After Deputies Hear Gunshot Inside Spotsylvania Home, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, deputies were called to conduct a welfare check in the 9800 block of Fendale Lane, according to officials.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to make contact at the home and heard a single gunshot, investigators said.

They then established a perimeter around the home until a SWAT team from the sheriff's office arrived to breach the residence.

Inside, they found a 71-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what were initially described as "serious injuries."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

On Monday, Oct. 27, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two knew each other, and said the woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"At this time, the names of those involved are not being released pending further investigation," officials said. "Additional details will be provided as they become available."

