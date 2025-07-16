Man, 32, Killed After Car Flips Into Ditch Off Kings Highway In Stafford County: Sheriff

Deputies responded around 3 a.m. on July 16 to the area of Kings Highway and River Bend Drive in Fredericksburg for a reported crash involving a vehicle that had flipped into a ditch, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a Honda Civic off the roadway. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Investigators with the Traffic Safety Unit determined the vehicle was heading westbound when the driver overcorrected, lost control, and veered off the road.

The Civic flipped and landed in a ditch.

Speed appears to have been a factor, the sheriff’s office said. The crash remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.