It happened shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, when a Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a Nissan drifting out of its lane near mile marker 136 on southbound I-95, nearly forcing another car onto the shoulder as he drifted further and further out of his lane.

When the deputy pulled alongside the car, the driver’s eyes appeared to be closed, the sheriff’s office said.

“Considering I-95 isn’t the best place for a nap, especially while behind the wheel,” the sheriff’s office noted, and the deputy stopped the car and made contact with the driver.

The man — later identified as Luke Williamson, 29, of Spotsylvania — asked the deputies if there was a problem. There was more than one.

Williamson showed signs of intoxication, officials said, and was wanted out of Fairfax County for felony hit-and-run. Deputies also learned he had a prior DUI in 2018.

Williamson was arrested and charged with:

DUI second offense within five to ten years;

Traffic lane violation;

Felony hit-and-run warrant (Fairfax County).

He was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

“We thank [the deputy] for keeping our roads safe — and so did Williamson,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Remember, drive sober or get pulled over.”

