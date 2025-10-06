Relatives said Barrera died following a car accident on Carrico Mills Road in Brandy Station, leaving behind his wife, Natalie, and their two young children, Julian and Kimmy.

The tragedy has rippled through both Virginia and Guatemala, where Barrera’s family is now working to raise money to bring him home.

“He was a beloved father, son, and cousin — gone far too soon,” wrote Barrera’s cousin, Ever, who organized a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses and transport costs. “He will now rest in peace alongside his beloved mother and his twin daughters in heaven.”

The fundraiser — titled “Luis Barrera” — had raised more than $2,300 of its $3,500 goal as of Monday afternoon. Ever said every dollar helps bring closure to a family now struggling with “unimaginable loss.”

Barrera’s death has left friends and relatives across the community reeling.

Dozens have shared memories and prayers on social media, remembering him as a loving father and gentle soul devoted to his family.

“Please say a prayer for my friend and her children,” one friend, Jenifer Worth, posted. “I love you Natalie and Luis Barrera.”

Another relative, Maria Andreita, described the family’s heartbreak in a public tribute:

“With great sorrow we share that my cousin Luis died in an accident. Today he is resting in heaven with his mommy and twin daughters… He leaves his wife Natalie and children Julian and Kimmy. Any help will be very supportive at this very difficult time.”

Family photos shared with the GoFundMe show Barrera smiling beside his children — at home, at restaurants, and outdoors — the kind of everyday snapshots that now carry immeasurable weight.

Loved ones said Barrera will be remembered as a family man whose laughter filled every room, a devoted father who worked hard to provide for his children and cherished time with them above all else.

As relatives continue to mourn, they are asking for donations or prayers to help bring him home to Guatemala, where he will be laid to rest surrounded by loved ones.

“Thank you to everyone who shares, donates, or keeps our family in your prayers,” Ever wrote. "Any contribution, no matter how small, will mean the world to us during this unimaginable time."

