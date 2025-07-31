The stop happened on Lafayette Boulevard on Tuesday, July 29, when an officer on patrol spotted a black Harley with its rear plate partially covered by metal netting at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive, Fredericksburg Police said.

When the bike was pulled over, officers identified the driver as Louis Buttice III and the passenger as Amber Sullivan.

While dismounting, police noticed a bulge on Buttice’s hip, and he readily admitted he was carrying a firearm — but had no concealed carry permit, authorities said.

The motorcycle’s license plate had expired in 2023, and a VIN check showed it wasn’t actively registered.

After K9 Raider alerted to the smell of narcotics, officers searched the Harley and found roughly 15 grams of methamphetamine, more than 30 individual “dime” bags, and a black digital scale, according to investigators.

Both Buttice and Sullivan were placed under arrest.

Buttice III was charged with:

Concealed carry violation;

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Possession of a firearm while in possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Sullivan was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

No information about their next court appearances has been released. Police said bond has been set at $10,000 secured for Buttice and $5,000 secured for Sullivan. Both were held.

