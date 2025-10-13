Overcast 64°

Lost On I-85, Found By Virginia Troopers: Missing North Carolina Dad Reunited With Daughter

A frantic daughter. A lost father. And a cross-state rescue that came together thanks to sharp-eyed Virginia troopers and some quick coordination across state lines.

North Carolina and Virginia Troopers Reunite Daughter Searching for Stranded Father

 Photo Credit: North Carolina State Highway Patrol
Zak Failla
An 83-year-old North Carolina man with a cognitive impairment who went missing after leaving home early Wednesday, Oct. 8, was safely found in Brunswick County, Virginia, after a joint search between the Virginia State Police (VSP) and North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

According to officials, Mr. Croom left his home in Wilmington around 3:30 a.m. and never returned. 

His daughter, Ms. Mikesh, panicked and drove to the NCSHP district office in Wake County around 8 a.m. to report him missing. 

She told troopers that she tracked her father’s phone, showing him traveling northbound on I-85 in Virginia.

From there, investigators contacted the Virginia State Police, who jumped into action.

Trooper K.S. Leslie and Senior Trooper W.E. Simon of VSP traced Mr. Croom’s path across three counties and two divisions before spotting his vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of I-85 in Brunswick County.

Troopers secured his car and took him to the Virginia–North Carolina state line, where they met NCSHP Trooper J.A. Thomas, who drove Mr. Croom the rest of the way back to Wake County for a tearful reunion with his daughter.

“Thanks to the dedication of our troopers and the partnership of local responders, this search ended with the best possible outcome,” said Captain Ted Jones, Virginia State Police Division I Commander. “Their persistence and professionalism brought a family the peace of having their loved one home again.”

North Carolina Highway Patrol Commander Colonel Freddy Johnson Jr. also praised the teamwork that made the reunion possible, saying, “At the root of this entire response was compassion — a simple yet priceless hallmark of empathy for others that was exemplified by these fine responders.”

