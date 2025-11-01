Lindsay Rae Price, 35, of Edinburg, was arrested without incident on Friday, Oct. 31 in Basye, according to the Virginia State Police.

Price had been wanted since Oct. 26, when felony involuntary manslaughter warrants were issued for her following a deadly crash that happened nearly three months earlier.

On Aug. 6, investigators said Price was behind the wheel of a 2011 Kia Sorento that struck Leona M. Honaker, 82, of Edinburg, as she crossed Stoney Creek Boulevard at a crosswalk near Printz Street. Honaker died at the scene.

Police said Price stayed on scene and was not injured. Charges were later filed after consultation with the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The case drew public attention earlier this week when state police issued a plea asking for help locating Price, who was considered a fugitive.

Authorities confirmed Friday she’s now in custody and being held in connection with the fatal crash.

Honaker, who was born in York in 1943, was remembered for her "adventurous spirit and a zest for life that inspired everyone around her."

"She loved walking, tackling word-find puzzles, and discovering new places and experiences," her obituary states. "Whether it was a simple day outdoors or a family trip, she found joy in every moment and embraced life to its fullest."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.