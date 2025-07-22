Lenox Shelton was arrested and charged with malicious wounding after a stabbing incident that injured five people early Sunday morning, July 20, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies responded around 2:00 a.m. to the 4800 block of Southpoint Parkway, where they found a chaotic scene with people scattering in all directions as they arrived. Multiple stabbing victims were on the ground, while others had already driven themselves to area hospitals.

Deputies immediately rendered life-saving medical aid and coordinated with Spotsylvania Fire Rescue to transport the injured to local hospitals, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

The victims, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were all stabbed during what investigators say began as an impromptu car meet that spiraled into a full-on brawl.

Officials say the meet was not permitted or officially organized.

Shelton was taken into custody and booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges are possible, officials noted.

Authorities are urging parents and community members to stay engaged with youth, warning that “senseless youth violence” continues to endanger lives.

“We urge parents to engage their children in meaningful conversations about making safe and responsible decisions,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials praised deputies and first responders for their quick action at the scene and thanked witnesses who helped with the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, and we extend our sincere wishes for their full and speedy recovery.”

