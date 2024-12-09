Last CALL: Unclaimed $1.6M Virginia Lottery 'Cash 5' Jackpot Set To Expire On Monday

The winning ticket for the June 11, Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing matched all five numbers—01-12-19-22-31—but no one has claimed the jackpot as of Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Under Virginia law, lottery prizes expire after 180 days, officials said.

Since the deadline falls on a Sunday, players have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, to redeem the ticket. After that, the ticket becomes worthless.

The ticket was purchased at the Wawa at 7847 Compass Point Lane in Mechanicsville.

Unclaimed prizes are not redistributed to players but go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which helps finance public school construction, renovations, and technology upgrades.

If you have the winning ticket, don’t wait—contact the Virginia Lottery immediately, officials advised. Tickets can be redeemed at any of the Lottery’s eight customer service centers across the state.

Don’t let $1.6 million slip through your fingers. Check those tickets.

