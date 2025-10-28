An alert was issued after Kelvin Josue Reyes Bonilla, 22, of El Salvador, slipped away from ICE officers on the evening of Monday, Oct. 27, near the Walmart in Bedford, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Bonilla, who was convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery in Campbell County, was last seen wearing a red shirt, camouflage gym shorts, and black socks with inmate slides, police said.

At the time of his escape, he was still wearing a belly chain and handcuffs, officials added.

Authorities said Bonilla was spotted on the railroad tracks near Bedford Weaving, and multiple agencies are now involved in the search.

Police are warning residents not to approach him and to call 911 immediately if they spot anyone matching his description or notice anything suspicious.

Bonilla is described as being 5-foot-8, about 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said ICE took custody of Bonilla following his conviction, but it’s unclear how he managed to get away.

The investigation remains active.

