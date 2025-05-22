Kelsey Berry, 32, of Culpeper, was arrested after detectives determined she fabricated an entire abduction and assault, causing a massive law enforcement response, according to the Culpeper Police Department.

On April 15, Berry called 911 from the 1000 block of Hendrick Street, claiming she had been abducted, tied up, held against her will, strangled, and slashed with a knife inside an area home.

Her call triggered an immediate response from Culpeper Police, Culpeper County Sheriff’s deputies, and emergency services crews, officials said.

Berry was located, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and taken to a local hospital. Officers secured the area and searched for potential suspects — but none were found.

Detectives collected physical and digital evidence and took a statement from Berry, according to police. After a thorough investigation, they determined the entire incident was made up.

Following consultation with the Culpeper County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Berry was charged with false reporting to law enforcement and later released on bond.

