Katelynn Ann Hipes, 22, of Augusta County, was arrested without incident on Tuesday afternoon, April 22, following a coordinated search effort involving the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals, and multiple law enforcement agencies.

Hipes was wanted in connection with the early morning killing of Kevin Scott Small.

She was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Investigators tracked her to a home on Lee Avenue, where the department’s Criminal Investigations Division secured a search warrant. Around 4 p.m., the SWAT team executed the warrant, with assistance from the Crisis Negotiations Team.

Hipes was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place alert for nearby residents shortly after 4:13 p.m., citing a potential threat in the neighborhood due to the police activity.

The order was lifted after the arrest was made.

The manhunt for Hipes began on Friday, April 18, when Nelson County deputies launched the homicide investigation. Hipes remained at large for several days before the tip led police to her hiding spot.

Police say more details will be released in the coming days.

