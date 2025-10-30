Josué Castro-Rivera Killed Fleeing ICE In Virginia: ‘No One Should Have To Run For Their Life’

Last week, Castro-Rivera was reportedly on his way to work when he was pulled over by federal officers, but when they went to detain him, he fled on foot across I-264, where he was fatally struck by a truck.

His unexpected death has led to a stir in his community as officials "demand a full, transparent investigation and accountability for ICE's actions that led to this tragedy."

"Josué’s death is the result of weak leadership in Virginia that has allowed fear to become part of everyday life by letting ICE terrorize immigrant families," Virginia CASA official Eduardo Zelaya said in a statement.

"When state leaders hand over our autonomy to Washington instead of standing up for Virginians’ rights, they create the very conditions that led to Josué’s death."

Zelaya said that officials "must take responsibility for safeguarding the dignity and safety of every resident. No one should have to run for their life on Virginia soil," he added.

"No one should have to run for their life on Virginia soil."

CASA also called for "real leadership that defends our people, not one that allows fear and neglect to govern our communities.”

"Josué’s family deserves answers, and our communities deserve safety," Zelaya added. "CASA demands that Virginia elected officials step up and make sure this never happens again."

Following Castro-Rivera's death, a family friend kickstarted a fundraiser for the family as they look to send his body back to Honduras for a final burial.

"We are not here to judge — only to imagine the fear and desperation he must have felt in those final moments," Joana Montano wrote.

"The family is heartbroken and hopes to repatriate Josué’s body to Honduras to give him the farewell he deserves."

Another friend of the family noted that "a lot of people, obviously lacking heart and empathy, react in an inappropriate way."

"I hope they never have to go through something similar or worse," he continued. "Because only then will they understand the damage they cause by disrespecting one of our own in the community."

A GoFundMe set up by Montano quickly exceeded its $10,000 goal as donations continue to pour in for the family.

"Please help us embrace this family with compassion and solidarity, pray for Josué’s eternal rest, and, if possible, donate to ease the burden of funeral and repatriation costs," she wrote.

"The family is very grateful and very touched by all of your generous donations and support towards the family."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.