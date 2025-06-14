Joseph Checklick Jr., of Culpeper, was arrested and charged with reckless driving after allegedly speeding into pedestrians at the end of a rally on Saturday, June 14, according to the Culpeper Police Department in Virginia.

The incident happened near James Madison Highway as people were leaving a peaceful protest and walking through a business parking lot.

Officers spotted an SUV driving recklessly through the crowd of pedestrians, police said. Officers pulled over the vehicle and identified Checklick as the driver.

Investigators say that Checklick intentionally sped into the dispersing crowd, striking at least one person with his vehicle.

No injuries were reported to police, and the person struck has not yet been identified.

Checklick was taken into custody without further incident, appeared before a judge, and was held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Police said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

The Culpeper Democrats, who helped organize the protest, issued a public statement thanking police for keeping demonstrators safe and urging anyone with footage to come forward.

“Thank you to Culpeper Police Department for your quick response and for keeping our protest safe,” the group posted online.

Anyone with video, photos, or information is asked to contact investigators at the department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.