A smiling 26-year-old man from Ruther Glen is facing fresh charges in Fredericksburg after police say he was caught trespassing at a local playground with drugs — and later discovered to be wanted in another Virginia county.

Ryan was all smiles in his mugshot after Fredericksburg officers arrested him around 1:53 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, near the W.L. Harris Playground, the department said.

An officer was patrolling the area when he spotted Ryan sitting on a bench under the pavilion — despite the park being closed.

When the officer approached, Ryan allegedly stood up and walked away.

The officer called out “Police. Stop.” But Ryan didn’t listen and started moving faster to get away, according to the department.

Fortunately for police, another officer was on foot nearby and quickly intercepted Ryan, detaining him.

When searched, Ryan was found with drug paraphernalia and a white powdery substance inside a white plastic bag, police said.

It was later confirmed that Ryan had active warrants in Prince William County.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing after being forbidden to do so, and served with his open warrants.

Additional drug charges are pending based on lab results, the department noted.

“This was excellent proactive police work by Officers Kungkagete and Welch,” Fredericksburg Police said. “Great job to both of you!”

The mugshot? All smiles.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.