Jarvis died by suicide this week, according to his family, but not before sharing messages leading up to his death, including his final message posted on Facebook shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

"Goodbye."

His death came following days of troubling messages and TikTok videos forecasting what was to come.

Following reports of his passing, the community has come out to support Jarvis' family, as they continue reeling from his suicide.

According to Kallen Jarvis, their father owned an auto shop and had been struggling financially "for some time."

"I don’t know what you were thinking in those final moments," Jarvis posted in a tribute on Facebook. "I wish I knew. I wish you got the help you needed. I wish you had just talked to those deputies at the door who were there to help. I wish there was something I could’ve done."

"You weren’t perfect, but that’s what made you human. Despite everything that had been going on, you were still my father," Kallen Jarvis wrote.

"You were always happiest on the golf course. I’ll never forget how proud you were of your hole in one, or how proud you were when I got my first par and birdie."

There was an outpouring of support for the family following news of Jarvis' death in Virginia.

"I know I didn’t see you every day. And I know we didn’t talk every day. But I will always love and cherish your soul," Hailey Lucas wrote. "You have been nothing but good to my family and (me)."

"Would do anything for anyone despite what he battled himself. Thank you for showing me there is still good in this world. Blood or not we are family."

A GoFundMe set up to help support the family as they mourn has raised more than $3,500 in the days since his death.

"I set up this GoFundMe for my family in order to cover funeral expenses and help pay bills for the foreseeable future," Kallen Jarvis said. "Any amount goes a long way. Thank you and have a blessed day."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or chat via 988lifeline.org.

"I’ll never forget you. For anyone reading this, remember to never be afraid or ashamed to ask for help when you need it," Kallen Jarvis said.

"As dad would love to quote, 'It can’t rain all the time.' I hope you’re in a better place now. Rest in paradise, dad."

