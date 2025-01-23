The boy's dad, Rich Shircliff, on Facebook, said that he had a tonsillectomy on Monday, Jan. 13, "and while everything initially seemed fine, he began experiencing complications on Wednesday morning."

Joe was rushed to the hospital but returned home that night. The family thought the worst was over, however, then Joe suffered yet another hemorrhage, and this time, he went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance, his father said.

For over 30 minutes, he had no pulse," the senior Shircliff said. "The incredible medical team managed to resuscitate him, and he was rushed into surgery, where they were able to stop the bleeding. Joe required over 10 units of blood—about 70% of his total blood volume—to stabilize him."

Joe's family says they are grateful for the extra 72 hours they had with him before he died on Saturday, Jan. 18 at VCU Children's Hospital in Richmond.

In the days following his death, Shircliff's loved ones raised more than $115,000 on a GoFundMe campaign to help offset medical bills and support the family.

Born February 5, 2016, in Spotsylvania, Joe was a joyful third grader at Saint Patrick’s School who brightened every life he touched, reads his obituary on the Found and Sons website.

"Joe had a passion for life and a heart full of love. He was often complimented on his vivid blue eyes and wavy sandy hair, which he took great pride in styling for Mass each week," his obituary reads.

"He loved all kinds of music, as well as playing soccer, baseball, and basketball. He also enjoyed camping and fishing. Joe’s playful and mischievous spirit, combined with his kind-hearted nature, made him a friend to everyone. He adored his cousins and treasured each of them individually, always playing hard and loving fiercely."

He cherished his siblings, Nathaniel, Colette, and Gemma, and treasured his faith, which guided his loving and joyful life.

Click here for Joe Shircliff's complete obituary and here to donate to his family.

