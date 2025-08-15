Jealous, Drunk Man Chokes Mechanic Over 'Girlfriend' At Fredericksburg Oil Change Shop: Sheriff

The chaos broke out shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, at the Take 5 Oil Change on Warrenton Road in Fredericksburg, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim were working on the woman's truck when her “essentially” boyfriend — 46 years old and intoxicated — stormed in and “quickly assumed there were ‘adulterous acts’ occurring.”

“Due to his intoxicated state, and jumping to conclusions too quickly,” the man allegedly assaulted and strangled the (mechanic), breaking some of his personal property in the process, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman broke up the fight, but deputies said the suspect staggered across the street before they caught up with him.

He showed “several signs of intoxication” and, on the ride to jail, called deputies derogatory names and “repeatedly screamed his distaste for Stafford County,” according to the sheriff's office.

He was charged with:

Assault and battery;

Strangulation;

Destruction of property;

Public intoxication.

He was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.

