The pursuit began around 2:10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15, when a deputy spotted a gray Jeep driving recklessly near Massaponax Church Road and Smith Station Road, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy tried to pull the driver over, he sped off — pushing speeds near 100 mph as he fled down Smith Station Road, investigators said.

The driver’s run came to an end when he lost control and crashed off-road near Smith Station Road and Smith Station Court, deputies said. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Jaymonie Wallace, 30, of Caroline County was was charged with felony eluding and driving under the influence.

He was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

“Thankfully, no citizens or deputies were injured during this incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office commends the persistence and professionalism of the deputies involved, whose commitment to addressing crime continues to make our community safer.”

