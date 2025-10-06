Jason Davis, 47, was arrested at an area 7-Eleven after causing chaos for members of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, leaving one deputy in "significant pain."

The incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, when deputies were working a crash at Courthouse Road and Southpoint Parkway, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies were directing traffic, a silver Honda approached the intersection and failed to slow down for emergency personnel, officials said.

The vehicle hit one of the deputies on the driver’s side, throwing the deputy to the ground before speeding off.

Other deputies immediately flooded the area and found the suspect vehicle a short time later at a 7-Eleven on Hood Drive.

Davis was taken into custody without incident and charged with driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run.

The injured deputy was transported by Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue personnel to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries but reported being in significant pain.

“We are extremely grateful that the injuries were not more serious,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that the crash highlights “the daily dangers faced by our deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel as they work to protect our community.”

Officials are also reminding drivers to follow Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to switch lanes or slow down significantly when approaching stopped emergency or utility vehicles with flashing red, blue, or amber lights.

The sheriff’s office thanked Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue for their quick response, along with citizens who “slowed and proceeded cautiously through the area.”

Davis was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he’s being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

