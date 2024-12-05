Investigation Launched After Woman Shot Multiple Times In Spotsylvania, Sheriff Says

Deputies from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8100 block of Cherry Tree Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, around 7 p.m., following a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the woman suffering from several gunshot wounds. First responders from Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue transported her to a nearby hospital after deputies provided immediate medical care.

The woman remains hospitalized as detectives continue investigating the incident. Authorities confirmed the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.