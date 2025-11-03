‘Home Sweet Home Is No Longer’: Virginia Family Rebuilding After Halloween Fire

On Friday, Oct. 31, David and Katrina Troyer and their young son, Deeks, saw their home in Stuarts Draft go up in flames around noon, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Monday, Nov. 3.

According to the family, the fire was a total loss, destroying nearly everything they owned.

“We are devastated losing our home this afternoon,” Katrina Troyer wrote on Facebook. “But we are very grateful for family and friends surrounding us."

"No one was hurt, and all the animals are safe. If you can help us find new homes for our animals, please do.”

Ironically, hours before the fire, the family shared a beautiful sunrise photo on Facebook with the caption "Good morning Friday."

As the Troyers began to process the loss, the outpouring of support from their small Virginia community was immediate.

“Lots of feelings and thoughts go through our minds, but the one that stands out the most is the feeling of gratitude,” Darlene Troyer Lindeman posted. “I watch the outpouring of love and compassion from the community, family and friends as they show up for David and Kat.”

Friends, neighbors, and church members have been rallying around the family — offering prayers, supplies, and donations.

“This breaks my heart,” wrote Aera Harlow, a fellow churchgoer. “Katrina goes to my church and has such a genuine, kind soul and fierce love for God."

"Please consider donating and helping them. The holidays are approaching and every little thing helps.”

Local business owner Tania Griffin also pledged to give part of her earnings to the family this week.

“My friends David and Katrina were in a devastating house fire,” she wrote. “The three of them were not home thankfully, but they did lose everything they own and have to start over.”

A GoFundMe launched by family friend Chris Curlis quickly raised nearly $10,000 to help the family rebuild.

“They are without a home or a plan to move forward,” Curlis wrote. “Everything is gone except their cars, spirit, and faith.”

The GoFundMe campaign can be found here.

As the family begins to rebuild from the ashes, their words remain as haunting as they are hopeful.

“Home sweet home is no longer.”

