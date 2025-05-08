Historic Gravestones Toppled In ‘Heartbreaking’ Vandalism At Fredericksburg Cemetery

Vandals damaged or toppled more than a dozen gravestones—some belonging to former Fredericksburg mayors and marked with religious symbols—in what officials are calling a “heartbreaking” act of destruction.

The incident at Fredericksburg City Cemetery occurred during the night of Saturday, May 3 or early morning of May 4, according to cemetery officials.

More than 15 gravestones were damaged or knocked over, with repair costs estimated to exceed $20,000.

“This senseless act cut through multiple family plots with no clear pattern,” cemetery officials said. “It left behind significant damage that will require specialized historic preservation to repair.”

Surveillance cameras were obscured by heavy rain during the suspected timeframe, but on May 6, a team from Virginia State Police, who happened to be training nearby with bloodhounds, offered to help.

While cemetery board members were filing a police report, the dogs successfully traced the suspect’s path through the cemetery, officials said.

Investigators confirmed entry and exit points through the cemetery wall and into a neighboring residential area, where a previously locked gate was found open.

Several of the damaged markers were historic, including those tied to notable Fredericksburg figures. The cemetery is operated by a non-profit organization and relies almost entirely on grants and donations.

“Incidents like this can exhaust our annual resources,” cemetery staff said. “We appreciate the community coming together to preserve this sacred space.”

Community members looking to donate and restore what was lost can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.