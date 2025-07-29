Historic Fredericksburg Landmark Defaced With Political Graffiti, Police Investigating

The Mary Washington Monument in Fredericksburg was defaced with graffiti, and police are asking for the public's help to find whoever is responsible, officials said.

Fredericksburg Police said on Tuesday the vandalism was discovered at the historic site earlier this week.

Black spray paint reading "ANTIFA" and an anarchy symbol were found across the base of the monument, which sits at 1500 Washington Ave. in Fredericksburg

"We are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that may assist in the investigation," Fredericksburg Police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Officer McCoy directly at 540-654-5927.

