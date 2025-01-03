Here's When To Expect Possible Lane Closures For Spotsy Roundabout Project

The project, funded through a private development agreement with Spotsylvania County, aims to improve safety and reduce congestion in an area where Old Plank Road handles an average of 11,000 vehicles daily, according to a 2023 traffic count.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 6, crews will work between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with occasional overnight operations.

Drivers can expect lane and shoulder closures, traffic shifts, and potential flagging operations to guide one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.

Construction is set to wrap up in early July 2025, with maintenance and operation of the roundabout falling under the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) once completed.

"Roundabouts reduce an intersection's conflict points that can lead to fatal and severe injury crashes," officials said. "The circular design and one-way traffic pattern within the roundabout nearly eliminate the potential for right-angle and head-on crashes.

"Motorists navigate roundabouts at lower speeds, which gives drivers more time to react," they continued. "And, free-flowing traffic conditions reduce driver wait times and vehicle idling."

