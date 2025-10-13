A massive search was launched for Gunnar Kennedy earlier this month after he was reported missing during a mountain-climbing trip on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Following an extensive search, friends of the family said that Kennedy's body was recovered days later, on Oct. 9, in Slovenia and taken to the US Embassy until he could be returned home.

"In the afternoon of October 9 in Slovenia, mountain search and rescue teams were able to locate Gunnar but he did not make it," the family wrote in a public statement. "With the assistance of a helicopter they were able to recover his remains."

Kennedy was a third-year student at the University of Virginia, where he was studying computer science. At the time of his death, he was enrolled in a study abroad program through St. Louis University in Madrid, Spain.

According to his family, Kennedy got caught in a "freak winter snowstorm," slipped off of the trail he was on, and fell into a ravine.

Over the weekend, the family advised that Kennedy's mother, stepfather, and younger brother were with him in Slovenia, though "there will be a long road ahead of us as we navigate bringing Gunnar home, but for now his family is with him."

A GoFundMe set up for the family — initially to help locate him, now to bring him back to the US — has raised nearly $23,000 in less than a week as the community continues to support the Kennedys.

"After we received the word that Gunnar was missing, the family booked the quickest flights over to assist in the search," organizers wrote. "Your support allows us to not have to worry about these flights that allowed us to be with Gunnar as quickly as possible."

"Your support will also help us in returning his personal belongings from his study abroad program in Madrid."

Tributes poured in once news of Kennedy's death circulated.

"Gunnar Kennedy was probably one of the most meaningful guys I know. You couldn’t hold him back from anything the way he went through life," Tommy Bettis wrote. "Gunnar was an inspiration on many and always will be."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"I am so thankful for the positive impact that Gunnar left on my life and that I know he left on my others," Jace Heck added. "He will be so missed."

"Once again, thank you everyone for helping us in this incredibly hard time," organizers of the GoFundMe added. "Please continue to keep Gunnar and our family in your thoughts and prayers."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.