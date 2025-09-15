Gone In 60 Seconds: Masked Crew Rams Stolen Car Into Spotsy Pawn Shop, Steals Guns: Sheriff

The chaos unfolded around 3:07 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15, when deputies were called to Pawn King in the 4400 block of Plank Road, where an alarm went off, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the front of the store had been rammed by a 2013 Hyundai with Maryland tags.

The car had been stolen out of Maryland, investigators said.

Suspects were gone, officials said, but deputies discovered multiple guns had been taken.

Surveillance footage and employees confirmed that at least four masked suspects stormed the store and grabbed weapons in a burglary that lasted about 60 seconds.

Detectives are reviewing video and gathering evidence as the investigation remains ongoing.

The smash-and-grab remains under investigation as of Monday afternoon.

