Over the summer, detectives launched an investigation into reported drug distribution involving George W. Liggins, who now faces a host of charges after being taken into custody, authorities announced on Friday, Sept. 12.

Officials noted that while he was staying in Spotsylvania, Liggins out on bond awaiting sentencing for gun-related offenses in New York.

During the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant that led to the seizure of:

$18,000 worth of methamphetamine;

$8,000 worth of crack cocaine;

$1,800 worth of fentanyl;

One loaded gun.

Liggins was charged with:

Three counts of possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic with intent to distribute;

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No details about his next court appearance have been released by the sheriff's office.

