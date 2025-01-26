Friend Finds Pair Dead During Welfare Check In Spotsy, Sheriff Says

Deputies responded to the 10800 block of Heatherwood Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, after a concerned friend reported not hearing from one of the residents.

Upon entering the home, the friend discovered the body of a woman and immediately called 911, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found both 61-year-old Charles Childress and 59-year-old Kimberly Newcomb dead inside the home.

Detectives determined that both victims had suffered fatal injuries, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division have not yet determined the relationship between the two victims, but authorities confirmed they were living together at the time of their deaths.

The circumstances surrounding the killings remain under investigation, with detectives conducting interviews and gathering evidence from the scene a day later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

