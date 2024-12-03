Fredericksburg Man Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Minor In Woodbridge: Police

Detectives launched an investigation after the victim, now older, recently came forward to report the assault, which occurred between September 2016 and September 2018 when she was under the age of 13, police say.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, later identified as Anthony Bennett, 30, was known to the victim, and he turned himself in to authorities without incident on Nov. 22, police said.

Bennett has been charged with aggravated sexual battery.

He is being held without bond, and a court date is pending.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Prince William County Police.

