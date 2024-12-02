Fredericksburg Armed Robbery Suspects Nabbed After High-Stakes Chase: Police

The incident began shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, when Fredericksburg Police responded to a robbery at the Express Food Mart on Princess Anne Street.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Dion Lamont Parker of District Heights entered the store, pretended to shop, and then pulled a gun from his waistband, demanding money.

The clerk handed over cash, and Parker fled in a red Chevy S-10 truck, police said.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage, spotting a second suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Jermaine Koonce of Callao, exiting the truck and swapping seats with Parker.

The officer quickly sent a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert to nearby jurisdictions.

Stafford Sheriff’s deputies spotted the red truck shortly after the BOL was issued, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

During the chase, Parker fled on foot while Koonce continued driving. Deputies detained Koonce after the truck stopped, while Stafford K9 teams and drones tracked Parker to a wooded area, where he was apprehended.

Fredericksburg Police K9 Raider also helped recover evidence discarded during the chase.

Parker is charged with:

Robbery using a firearm;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Pointing/brandishing a firearm.

Koonce is charged with:

Robbery using a firearm;

Conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Driving after forfeiture of license.

Both suspects are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Fredericksburg Police Chief Layton praised the “exceptional teamwork” between his officers and Stafford Sheriff’s deputies, emphasizing the value of mutual aid partnerships.

