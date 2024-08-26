Foul-Mouthed Fredericksburg Man Brandishing Knife At Walmart Apprehended After Tirade: Sheriff

Deputies responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 to Walmart on Washington Square Plaza, where there was a reported disturbance, involving 68-year-old Derrick Jones, who was actively being detained by staff members when they arrived.

Investigators say that Jones began using profane language toward an employee after being advised that he cannot chain up his bike to a customer service desk, prompting a manager to step in to de-escalate the situation, though he only became more agitated.

When he was asked to leave, Jones refused, continued to cause a scene, and as staff members were calling the police, Jones reached for a knife on his hip and assaulted the manager, who tackled Jones in an attempt to detain him.

A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said that Jones would continue to reach for his knife until another staff member could remove it from the altercation.

Jones continued to resist, and spat at staff until deputies came to take him into custody.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Jones was charged with attempted malicious wounding, two counts of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

