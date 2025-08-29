Foreign Nationals Charged In Virginia Walmart Abduction, Armed Robbery: Police

Three foreign nationals are behind bars after allegedly abducting a woman outside a Walmart in Virginia, forcing her at gunpoint to drive to an ATM, and then to her home before fleeing with stolen cash and property, police announced.

The Culpeper Police Department said it happened Wednesday morning, Aug. 27, around 10:30 a.m., when the woman was leaving the Walmart on James Madison Highway.

Investigators said the suspects — Luis Felipe Garcia Baez, a resident of Mexico, Claudia Teresa Aldana Restrepo, and Elisa Andrea Espitia Campos, both of Colombia — approached the victim asking to sit in her vehicle to “cool off from the heat.”

Once inside, they pulled a gun and forced her to drive to an ATM, then to her Orange County residence, where police said they stole cash and personal belongings.

The victim was then forced to drive them to the Town of Orange before they fled the area. The woman was not physically harmed, police confirmed, and has been connected with Victim/Witness services.

Detectives quickly identified a vehicle connected to the suspects and entered it into the Flock license plate reader system. The next day, Flock alerts popped up in Stafford County and King George County.

Deputies in King George located the vehicle and arrested all three suspects.

Search warrants were executed at multiple locations, leading to the recovery of evidence, police said.

All three suspects — who do not have permanent addresses in the US — were charged in Culpeper with felony robbery with a firearm, felony abduction by force, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and felony conspiracy to commit robbery.

They were also charged in Orange County with additional counts, including felony carjacking with a firearm. All three are being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

“The actions of these criminals have significantly impacted our community’s sense of safety,” Culpeper Police Chief Settle said.

“Utilizing the combination of technology and old-fashioned police work, our detectives and crime analyst worked alongside our partner law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend these criminals," he said.

"Technology like Flock ALPR has become an integral part of apprehending violent criminals and its effectiveness is amplified when paired with experienced law enforcement professionals.”

