Fake Bounty Hunter Kidnaps Virginia Woman, Takes Her On Terrifying Multi-State Ride: DOJ

But prosecutors say he was no lawman — just a 61-year-old impostor from Pennsylvania who kidnapped a woman from her Virginia home and drove her across the East Coast while pretending he was on a federal mission.

Now, Troy Edwin Leitner of Scranton will spend 15 years in prison after being sentenced for the abduction of a woman hooked on heroin, according to federal officials in Virginia.

According to court documents, Leitner posed as a “fugitive recovery agent” on March 17, 2022, when he showed up to a Norfolk home with a photo of a woman he claimed had a warrant.

He wore tactical gear, carried a pistol, flashed a badge, and convinced a neighbor he was legit. When the woman came home later that day, the neighbor tipped Leitner off, officials said.

That’s when the harrowing kidnapping began.

Leitner entered the home, put the woman — referred to as Jane Doe — in handcuffs, told her she was under arrest, and said he was taking her somewhere to “ask questions,” the DOJ said.

She believed he was real law enforcement and followed orders.

Instead, Leitner took her to a motel in Ocean View, where he handcuffed her to a table and threatened to shoot her if she ran. From there, the trip continued to spiral into a nightmare.

Leitner drove the woman to Richmond, then through Virginia and the Carolinas, renting hotel rooms and telling her to pretend to be his girlfriend so he wouldn’t have to cuff her in public.

Jane Doe was afraid and complied, according to prosecutors.

At one point, Leitner even called her mother, claiming he was taking Jane Doe to rehab in Florida. He later told a law enforcement officer on the phone that she was helping with a drug sting and that he was with “Federal Fugitive Recovery.”

On March 19, when Jane Doe became extremely sick, Leitner dropped her off at a hospital in Manning, South Carolina. A security guard noticed Leitner acting “jittery and nervous,” claiming he had found Jane Doe “on the side of the road” and was a bounty hunter.

The guard took a photo of Leitner’s Pennsylvania plates, and he was arrested soon after.

Now, he is heading to prison for 15 years.

