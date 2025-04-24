Experimental Plane Crashes Near Langley AFB Days Before Air Show (Developing)

On Thursday afternoon, an experimental MX Aircraft MXS went down near Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed.

The crash comes just days before the start of the "Air Power Over Hampton Roads" air show. It is unclear if the pilot was preparing before the event.

Officials said that the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash. No statements regarding the pilot's condition have been released.

More information is expected to be released as the plane crash investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

