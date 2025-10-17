Erick Cervantes Vallejo, 23, of Spotsylvania, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 16, and charged with felony hit-and-run in connection with the crash that left 61-year-old James Bijesse dead, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal incident happened just before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 11, in the 10200 block of Patriot Highway, when deputies found Bijesse lying in the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver fled before officers arrived.

Detectives launched an intensive investigation and, with help from local residents, tracked down Vallejo.

Deputies said the arrest came “through exhaustive investigative efforts—and with tremendous assistance from the citizens of Spotsylvania County.”

Vallejo was charged with felony hit-and-run in the event of an accident involving an injury or death.

Additional charges are pending as investigators continue working with the Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“The family of the victim, Mr. Bijesse, has been notified of the arrest,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our hearts remain with the Bijesse family as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one.”

Officials also thanked the community for stepping up to help close the case.

“The Sheriff’s Office would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to the citizens who came forward with information that led to this arrest,” the department said. “This case serves as a reminder that if you see something, say something—no matter how small or insignificant it may seem.”

