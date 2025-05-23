Elmore Taylor Jr., 24, of Culpeper, was sentenced on Friday, May 9, 2025, to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a 2024 shooting, according to the Culpeper Police Department.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. on April 16, 2024, to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Vantage Place and Highview Court in Culpeper, police said.

When they arrived, they found a juvenile who had been shot. The child’s injury was non-life-threatening.

Investigators said that Taylor and the juvenile were known to each other and a verbal exchange escalated rapidly, at which point he pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Multiple eyewitnesses identified Taylor as the shooter, but he had already fled the area before police arrived, investigators said.

Culpeper Police obtained warrants and later requested help from the US Marshal Service when they learned Taylor had fled the area. On July 24, 2024, Taylor was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia and was later extradited back to Virginia.

He received a 20-year sentence with 18 years suspended for the malicious wounding charge and three years with no suspended time for the firearm offense. He was also sentenced to an additional 15 months for a probation violation in an unrelated felony case.

Several other charges — including shooting in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing, and shooting across a roadway — were dismissed with the option to revisit them later, prosecutors said.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Maggie Cleary prosecuted the case.

“This was a serious crime,” Cleary said. “A shooting took place out in the open, in the middle of a busy and crowded neighborhood… The end result of this collaboration and thorough pursuit of justice is that our streets will be safe from Taylor for at least the next six years.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.