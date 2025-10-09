The Roanoke College sophomore passed away this week following a lengthy battle with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, his family confirmed.

"Eddie’s spirit and courage touched us all and inspired hundreds of Maroons to turn out for a National Bone Marrow drive this past April in the hopes of finding a match," the college announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

"We are holding Eddie’s family, friends and teammates close as they grapple with the loss of this outstanding young Maroon."

Kaufman's father confirmed his death on Tuesday, saying that "one of the lions of our family went off to paradise this morning" with his parents by his side.

"Early this morning, under a full harvest moon, our son Eddie Kaufman peacefully drifted off in his sleep at CHOP in Philadelphia," Brian Kaufman posted.

"The battle Eddie fought against leukemia was epic, and we will share some of the things Eddie shared with us in private over the past few weeks. He really, truly loved his friends, teammates, coaches and family."

Kaufman, a former student-athlete at Mid-Valley in Pennsylvania, has been at the center of the fight as the community rallied around his family during his battle.

"Despite spending years as an accomplished athlete playing both baseball and golf competitively for Mid Valley High School and Roanoke College, Eddie is currently in the fight of his life, battling an aggressive form of blood cancer," supporters said.

"Eddie has always shown immense dedication, resilience, and heart—on and off the field."

Tributes poured in on social media following Kaufman's death.

"We are holding Eddie’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers as they grapple with the loss of this outstanding young man," Congressman Jim Haddock said. "I know Eddie’s unwavering faith and exemplary character will continue to be a force of good in this world."

"Eddie's courageous battle with leukemia has inspired us all, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched," members of the Old Forge Borough Community said. "His passion for sports, his kindness, and his generosity have left an indelible mark on so many."

"May the fond memories of Eddie's life, love, and laughter bring comfort to his family during this difficult time," they added. "May his legacy continue to inspire us to live with purpose, kindness, and compassion."

His aunt also shared a message following her nephew's passing, saying he "has ascended to eternal peace with our Heavenly Father."

"Eddie was the most extraordinary young man you could ever hope to know, inspiring countless hearts with his remarkable spirit," Mary Jane Beauregard said. "Though his absence will be deeply felt, we find solace in knowing that he is united with God and cherished relatives who preceded him.

"Eddie's unwavering faith and exemplary character continue to uplift us," she continued. "His memory will forever be etched in our hearts, a constant source of motivation."

"We appreciate all the support, prayers, and inspiration you provided to Eddie and our family over the past year," Brian Kaufman said. "We will miss him dearly. Please continue to pray for him. It was such an honor to be his father."

