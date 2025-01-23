DUI Spotsy Driver Assaults Nurses, Urinates On Officer In Fredericksburg: Sheriff

What started as an investigation into a driver slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in Fredericksburg ended with an officer being urinated on and a nurse getting kicked in the face.

A member of the Fredericksburg Police Department on patrol in the 400 block of William Street spotted a white Nissan SUV with the ignition on and 34-year-old Markus Collins slumped over the wheel.

"The officer could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the male’s breath and conducted a DUI investigation," officials said.

A search of the vehicle also yielded a Glock pistol and a partially consumed bottle of liquor.

Collins was initially arrested and charged with DUI and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He then made things entirely worse for himself.

During a trip to a local hospital, police say that Collins assaulted several nurses, including kicking one in the face.

Collins also allegedly spat and urinated on an officer and a nurse after threatening an officer’s life several times.

He now faces additional charges that include:

Defacing property;

Obstruction with force;

Threats against law enforcement;

Disorderly conduct;

Three counts of assault and battery on a healthcare worker;

Two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Collins is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

