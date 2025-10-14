Driver Takes Off After Deadly Late-Night Hit-Run In Spotsylvania, Sheriff Says

First responders were called shortly before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 11, to a stretch of the 10200 block of Patriot Highway, where there were reports of a man lying in the roadway after being struck by a car, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that James was pronounced dead at the scene by Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue personnel.

The driver fled before deputies arrived.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Reconstruction Unit as of Tuesday, Oct. 14. A photo of the suspect vehicle has been released by the department.

The agency extended condolences to Bijesse’s loved ones in a message posted on social media.

“Sheriff Roger L. Harris and the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office extend their sincere sympathies to Mr. Bijesse’s family and friends during this difficult time," they said.

"Anyone with video footage or information regarding the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office."

