Driver Shoots Self During Traffic Stop Before Crashing Into Fredericksburg Home Depot: Police

The incident happened Wednesday, Sept. 17, around 9:45 p.m., in the Home Depot parking lot, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

As an officer approached the vehicle, the driver “suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” officials said.

The car then rolled forward, picking up speed before slamming into the building.

Officers rushed in with lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived. The driver was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt.

Police said their investigation, including body-worn camera footage, confirmed that “the suicide occurred prior to the officer making initial contact with the driver.”

Next of kin has been notified.

“The Fredericksburg Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic event,” officials said.

